The rapper addressed the controversy in an Instagram video after objections were raised over the song’s lyrics, with an FIR reportedly filed in Haryana.

Rapper Badshah has issued a public apology after facing backlash over the lyrics of his recently released track ‘Tateeree’. The controversy emerged after several women’s organisations objected to portions of the song, alleging that the lyrics were offensive and disrespectful to women.

Badshah apologises for ‘Tateeree’ row, says “The song is being taken down from all platforms”

On March 7, the rapper took to Instagram to share an apology video addressing the concerns. In the caption accompanying the video, he also stated that the track was being removed from digital platforms. He wrote, “The song is being taken off from everywhere.”

In the video, Badshah clarified his intentions behind the lyrics and expressed regret for the offence caused. He said, “My new song ‘Tateeree’ has been released, and I’ve noticed that a part of my lyrics and its visual representation have conveyed a message that has hurt the sentiments of many people, especially people from Haryana. First of all, I want to say that I myself am from Haryana. Those who know me are aware that my language, my food, my lifestyle, and my identity come from Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention or purpose of saying anything inappropriate about any child or woman from Haryana.”

Explaining the context of the lyrics, the rapper added that the lines were written in line with the competitive nature of hip-hop music. He said, “I come from the hip-hop genre, where lyrics are often aimed at putting down competitors. They are directed at rivals. It was never meant for any woman or child, and I would never do that. I have always tried to carry Haryana’s culture with me wherever I go. If anyone has been hurt, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart. I hope you will forgive me, considering me as a son of Haryana—your own son.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)



The controversy intensified after several women’s organisations raised objections to the song’s lyrics and their visual representation. Some groups alleged that certain lines were indecent and amounted to disrespect towards women. Reports also suggested that references in the track were seen as misrepresenting educational institutions.

According to reports by ANI, an FIR dated March 6 was registered at the Cyber Police Station in Sector-20, Panchkula. The complaint was filed under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Badshah’s apology and decision to remove the song from platforms appear to be an attempt to address the concerns raised by various groups and de-escalate the situation.

Also Read: Badshah faces summons from Haryana Women’s Commission over ‘Tateeree’ lyrics row: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.