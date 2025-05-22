Filmmaker Sohail Khan is set to return to the director’s chair with his next feature film, My Punjabi Nikaah, a situational comedy headlined by a stellar ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma, and Annu Kapoor. The announcement was made by Khan himself via social media, where he revealed key details about the film, including the title and cast.

Sohail Khan announces comedy caper My Punjabi Nikaah starring Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma and Annu Kapoor

Describing it as a comic caper with hints of the gangster genre, My Punjabi Nikaah will also introduce a debutant actress in a lead role, whose identity remains under wraps for now. The film is expected to bring a mix of humour, drama, and cultural quirks, all told through a contemporary lens. Set in Punjab and Haryana, the film’s narrative will reportedly explore religious and cultural contrasts in a light-hearted manner. The title suggests that the film will delve into the traditions and chaos of cross-cultural weddings, possibly with a twist of underworld flair.

Speaking about the launch, Sohail Khan expressed gratitude to several dignitaries who extended their support for the film’s shoot across Punjab and Haryana. He met with the Hon’ble Governor of Punjab, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, as well as the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab, Shri Nayab Singh Saini and Shri Bhagwant Mann, respectively. Khan described the meetings as heartwarming and encouraging, especially for what he calls his "pet project".

While Sanjay Dutt is said to portray a larger-than-life character, Aayush Sharma will be seen in a more grounded, boy-next-door avatar. The contrast between the two characters is expected to serve as a major comedic driver for the film. Sharma, known for his roles in Loveyatri, Antim: The Final Truth, and Ruslaan, continues to diversify his filmography with this genre shift. Currently in pre-production, My Punjabi Nikaah is expected to go on floors in the latter half of 2025.

