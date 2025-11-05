Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has made a lucrative real estate deal by selling two adjoining luxury apartments located on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in Goregaon East, Mumbai. The combined sale fetched him Rs 12 crores, marking an estimated 47% return on his initial investment made in 2012.

Amitabh Bachchan sells two Goregaon apartments for Rs 12 crores, earns 47% return

Both apartments, each measuring 1,820 square feet, were sold for Rs 6 crores apiece. The transactions included stamp duties of Rs 30 lakhs and a nominal registration fee of Rs 30,000 per unit. The first apartment was sold to Asha Ishwar Shukla and was officially registered on October 31, 2025, while the second unit was sold to Mamta Surajdev Shukla, with registration completed on November 1, 2025.

Each apartment came with a total of four car parking spaces, adding to the appeal of these high-end residences.

This recent sale adds to Amitabh Bachchan’s ongoing real estate investments over the past few years. In October 2025, the veteran actor purchased three prime plots worth Rs 6.60 crores in the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Phase 2 development in Alibaug.

This was not his first investment in the region; back in April 2024, Bachchan acquired a 10,000-square-foot land parcel in Alibaug for Rs 10 crores. Additionally, he has made property investments in Ayodhya, including a 5,372-square-foot plot registered ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Notably, he owns a 54,000-square-foot land under his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s trust, where plans for a memorial are underway.

At 82 years of age, Amitabh continues to stay active professionally, currently busy with the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. On the cinematic front, he will next be seen in Section 84 alongside Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee, and has upcoming projects including sequels of Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD.

