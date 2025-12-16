Dharma Productions has acquired Cornerstone’s stake in its talent management venture, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and relaunched it under a new name — Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA). The move marks a strategic expansion of Dharma’s presence beyond filmmaking into a wider cultural and talent ecosystem.

Dharma Productions relaunches talent arm as Dharma Collab Artists Agency after acquiring Cornerstone’s stake

With the rebranding, DCAA will function as Dharma Productions’ exclusive platform for artist representation, spanning film, music, sports, digital media, live experiences, and cultural collaborations. The agency will continue to be led by Uday Singh Gauri as CEO and Rajeev Masand as COO, ensuring continuity as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Uday Singh Gauri, who brings over two decades of experience across talent management, music, live entertainment, and strategic partnerships, is expected to focus on expanding the agency’s reach and building new verticals. The aim, according to the leadership, is to help artists navigate careers that increasingly move across formats and platforms rather than remain limited to a single medium.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, said, "Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy."

Speaking about the relaunch, Uday Singh Gauri said, "With DCAA, we’re building a platform that reflects the way artists work, express, and grow today. Representation now goes far beyond negotiation and visibility. It requires cultural understanding, business instinct, and the ability to move with — and ahead of — the industry. Our focus is on developing long-term careers across multiple formats, while creating meaningful pathways between talent and opportunity. This is about scale, yes, but it’s also about care, clarity, and collaboration."

DCAA’s current roster includes a mix of film actors, musicians, digital creators, and cultural voices such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Harshvardhan Rane, Lakshya, Rohit Saraf, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Orry, Sumukhi Suresh, among others.

Dharma Productions, founded in 1976 by the late Yash Johar and now jointly owned by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, has built a reputation for launching new talent while delivering commercially successful and critically acclaimed films. With DCAA, the studio appears to be extending that legacy into artist management, positioning itself as a long-term partner in shaping careers across entertainment and culture.

