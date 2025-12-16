Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has officially confirmed that he is reuniting with Akshay Kumar after a gap of 15 years. While speculation around their collaboration had been circulating for some time, Bazmee put an end to the rumours by revealing that the duo is working on a new comedy project.

Anees Bazmee CONFIRMS reunion with Akshay Kumar after 15 years; details inside!

Speaking to Mid-Day, Bazmee shared that the script for the film is nearing completion. “It is a comedy. I am writing the script right now, it’s almost complete. If everything goes as planned, we will start shooting soon,” he said. The film is currently untitled, and while reports had suggested that it could be a remake of the Telugu action-comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Bazmee chose not to comment on those claims.

The director, however, spoke warmly about his long-standing relationship with Akshay Kumar. Reflecting on their bond, Bazmee said there has always been mutual respect between them. “There is mutual love and respect between us. When I told him about this film, he was more than happy,” he added, noting that they remained in touch over the years despite not collaborating since Thank You (2011).

Having said that, it is worth mentioning that Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to report about Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee's reunion. Readers may recall that a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Anees and Akshay loved the plot of the lead character stuck between his wife and ex-girlfriend that Sankranthiki Vasthunam rides on. However, the original had a lot of Telugu flavour. To make the film palatable for the Hindi audience, Anees Bazmee is reimagining the film, keeping the core plot intact."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a busy slate ahead. The actor will be seen in Haiwaan and Bhoot Bangla, both directed by Priyadarshan, and is also set to return to the Hera Pheri franchise with Hera Pheri 3, once again under Priyadarshan’s direction.

Also Read: Anees Bazmee CONFIRMS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, says, “It is work in progress”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.