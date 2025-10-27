PVR INOX Limited, India’s largest and most premium multiplex chain, organised special screenings of Sitaare Zameen Par for personnel of the Indian Air Force and their families across the country. The initiative was deeply appreciated by Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff, for its thoughtful gesture of honouring the nation’s Air Warriors through the joy of shared cinematic experiences.

PVR INOX hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for Indian Air Force personnel

For PVR INOX Limited, cinema has always been more than entertainment; it is a medium that connects communities, celebrates courage, and expresses gratitude. Over the years, the brand has curated exclusive screenings for diverse audiences, including frontline workers, children, senior citizens, and defence personnel, creating spaces where stories inspire and emotions unite.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Siddharth Jain, Non-Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “It is our privilege to host these special screenings for the brave personnel of the Indian Air Force and their families. As a brand, we hold deep respect for their courage, commitment, and sacrifice. Cinema, for us, is not just about storytelling; it’s our way of expressing heartfelt gratitude and celebrating the spirit of those who serve the nation.”

Expressing his appreciation, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, PVSM, AVSM said, “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to PVR INOX Limited for the thoughtful initiative of organising special screenings of Sitaare Zameen Par for our Air Warriors and their families. This gesture of goodwill exemplifies the values of service and nation-building that we all hold dear and has brought immense joy and pride to our personnel.”

Through such initiatives, PVR INOX Limited continues to reaffirm its belief in cinema’s power to entertain, inspire, and build connections that go beyond the screen, bringing together the nation’s heroes and their families in a shared celebration of courage, unity, and pride.

