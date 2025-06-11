The full song is set to release tomorrow, adding to the growing excitement ahead of the film’s theatrical premiere on June 20.

With the release of Sitaare Zameen Par approaching, anticipation continues to build. Positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, the trailer offers a glimpse into a heartfelt story filled with warmth and joy. Adding to the buzz, the film’s soulful soundtrack is resonating with audiences and keeping the excitement going ahead of its premiere.

Sitaare Zameen Par’s ‘Shubh Mangalam’ teaser with vibrant wedding vibes unveiled; full song out tomorrow

Continuing the spree, yet another song, Shubh Mangalam, from the film is all set to release tomorrow.

The makers took to social media to share the teaser of ‘Shubh Mangalam’. As showcased in the teaser, the song radiates vibrant wedding vibes, featuring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and 10 shining Sitaare dancing and having a great time.

They captioned the post with, “Alert the Pandit, prep the mandap. #ShubhMangalam arrives TOMORROW! Stay tuned! Watch #SitaareZameenPar 20th June Only in Theatres. Trailer out now.”

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Production’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

