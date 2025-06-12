Ajmal Perfumes, a legacy fragrance house with over 300 scents to its name, has officially announced Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. Known for blending traditional perfumery with modern innovation, the brand has earned its moniker “King of Oud” and now aims to deepen its global presence by partnering with the versatile actor.

Saif Ali Khan turns brand ambassador for Ajmal Perfumes

Ajmal Perfumes believes that Saif Ali Khan, with his lineage, refined persona, and blend of old-world charm and contemporary appeal, represent the values that the brand holds dear. The collaboration is set to highlight the brand’s mission of merging heritage with modern elegance, while also expanding awareness of Indian perfumery on an international scale.

Speaking about the new association, Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, expressed his excitement, stating, “Ajmal Perfumes has always been about legacy, excellence and the power of scent to evoke memory and emotion. Saif Ali Khan, with his regal presence and universal appeal, embodies these values perfectly. We’re excited to welcome him to the Ajmal family as our brand ambassador and look forward to a fragrant journey ahead.”

As part of this partnership, Saif will be the face of an extensive campaign across digital platforms, print, in-store displays, and out-of-home (OOH) media. A special behind-the-scenes video featuring Saif will also be unveiled at the Ajmal store to mark the beginning of the collaboration.

Saif Ali Khan, too, expressed his admiration for the brand and what it stands for, saying,

“I am delighted to be associated with Ajmal Perfumes, a brand I have long admired and personally used. There’s something about a well-made perfume – it becomes a signature without trying too hard. Ajmal’s craft speaks to that idea, and that’s what I appreciate about it.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Netflix heist drama Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins which featured him alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta. If reports are to be believed, the actor is also expected to return to his famous Race franchise in the fourth instalment but details of the same are currently being held under wraps.

