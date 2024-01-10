comscore
Confirmed: Thaman S to make solo Bollywood debut in Atlee's VD18 with; makers of Varun Dhawan starrer to unveil a massy teaser soon

Confirmed: Thaman S to make solo Bollywood debut in Atlee’s VD18 with; makers of Varun Dhawan starrer to unveil a massy teaser soon

Thaman, known for his chart-topping tracks in Telugu cinema like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will be making his solo Bollywood debut with VD18.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood is about to welcome another musical sensation from the South! Following the success of Anirudh Ravichander in Atlee's Jawan, the filmmaker has now roped in another National Award winner – Thaman S – for his upcoming Bollywood venture, VD18.

If a report by PeepingMoon is something to go by, then the forthcoming action-packed film starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi will mark Thaman's solo composer debut in Hindi cinema. While he previously collaborated with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal Again and Simmba, VD18 is his big solo entry into the Bollywood music scene. He's reportedly pouring his heart and soul into the album, featuring 4-5 songs and the background score.

The report further stated that the film will officially be announced in the next couple of days. It is said that the announcement will be made with a massy teaser, revealing the title and release date. On the other hand, contrary to rumours, the film won't be called Lion.

For the unversed, VD18 is an exciting adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri. While retaining the core story, the film promises a fresh Bollywood twist, with a talented cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, and a special cameo by Sanya Malhotra.

VD18 is currently in production under the direction of Kalees, and is steadily heading towards a March 2024 wrap. Produced by Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani, and presented by Atlee himself, this film promises to be a spectacle not to be missed.

