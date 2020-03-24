Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.03.2020 | 2:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time, hospital rubbishes claims of bad service

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19 some days ago, is presently kept isolated at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. The singer, who returned to Lucknow from London on March 15, allegedly attended a number of parties and hosted a bash for some high profile guests as well.

Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time, hospital rubbishes claims of bad service

On Friday, Kanika had complained of untidiness in her hospital room and said that her request to clean the room was turned down and the staff told her this was a hospital and not a lavish hotel. Dr RK Dhiman, the Director of the hospital, however, refuted such claims. He stated that the staff that took care of Kanika and her room changed every four hours, and once in every four hours, her room was cleaned once in every four hours.

Meanwhile, after her family raised questions on the first report of her test, Kanika was again tested on Monday, and came positive for the second time.

The hospital had earlier informed that she was allotted a single, air- conditioned room with a personal bathroom and a TV set, and the kitchen was providing her gluten free diet.

Also Read: Viral video of Kanika Kapoor attending a Holi Party contradicts her statement of attending only one party

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shruti Haasan talks about life in…

Sanya Malhotra shares how she prepped for…

‘In Shamshera, I’m excited to play the role…

Exclusive: Singer Vishal Mishra talks about…

Ekta Kapoor approached Priyanka Chopra and…

Kanika Kapoor stayed in the Lucknow hotel…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification