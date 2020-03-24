Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan to battle three villains in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khans Radhe had been in the news ever since the movie was announced and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2020.

Salman Khan to battle three villains in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The movie will see an Eid release and Salman Khan kicks it up a notch as the actor will be seen battling not one or two but three villains in his upcoming movie Radhe, the three villains will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae.

Previously, Salman and Randeep have worked together in movies like Kick and Sultan. Gautam Gulati is a known face in the television industry and has also worked in films.

Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on May 22nd 2020 and will see Salman Khan in the lead along with Disha Patani. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva.

