Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani in trouble for interacting with controversial Pakistani journalist Safina Khan

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani is being hounded for no reason except that he spoke to a Pakistani journalist. A recent controversial video shows Dadlani interacting with Pakistani journalist Safina Khan in London.

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani in trouble for interacting with controversial Pakistani journalist Safina Khan

Safina Khan is notorious for openly expressing anti-India views.

Enraged netizens are demanding that Dadlani be removed from the panel of judges on the popular music content show Indian Idol. Dadlani has served as judge on Indian Idol for years now.

Whether the parent channel Sony TV will succumb to overzealous nationalistic pressures, or wait for the storm to pass, remains to be seen.

Also Read: Vishal Dadlani takes indirect dig at Dhurandhar The Revenge over demonetisation portrayal: “A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts”

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