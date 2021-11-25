This week, several media journalists visited the Bigg Boss house and voted out the bottom 6 contestants of the show - Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, and Simba Nagpal. Post that, the other Top 5 contestants were allowed to save the contestants of their choice. At the end of the task, with zero votes, Simba had to exit the Bigg Boss house which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Simba rose to fame with his participation in Splitsvilla and Roadies. He became a household name after playing the lead role in Colors’ Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Simba Nagpal was one of the most loved contestants in the show despite Zero participation in the show, as said by several participants of Bigg Boss.

