Last Updated 25.11.2021 | 10:16 AM IST

Alia Bhatt has the shortest role of her career in RRR

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Alia Bhatt’s role in RRR has shaped up to be hardly any bigger than Ajay Devgn who will be seen for all of 8 minutes in the film. Alia, we hear, has no more than 15 minutes of playing time.

Alia Bhatt has the shortest role of her career in RRR

“It is by far the shortest role of her career, and it will be quite a contrast to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi where she is in practically every frame. Why has she reduced herself to a junior artiste?” ask an angry director who has recently worked with Alia.

Alia is very clear on why she did RRR. As she once told me, “After I was launched by Karan Johar I had two dream directors on my wish list. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and S S Rajamouli. I don’t care about the length of my role in RRR. Just working with him is enough.”

If that is the kind of respect Alia has for Rajamouli shouldn’t he reciprocate her feelings and give her a role suited to her talent and stardom?

New notification