Salman Khan’s latest action drama Sikandar is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on May 25. The film, directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will now be accessible to a wider audience as it premieres on the streaming platform after its theatrical release earlier this year.

Netflix India announced the premiere through a social media post that read, “Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne. (Heard many were waiting for Sikandar? Sikandar is here to rule on Netflix).” The film’s arrival on OTT is expected to reignite interest among Salman Khan’s fanbase and action movie lovers who may have missed catching it in cinemas.

Sikandar was one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2025, thanks to its high-octane action, star-studded cast, and the collaboration between two major names in Indian cinema—Salman Khan and A. R. Murugadoss. However, while the film saw a decent opening at the box office, it fell short of the massive numbers typically associated with Khan’s Eid releases. Despite its ensemble cast, high-octane action and Khan elements, the film received a somewhat lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike, with many feeling it didn’t fully live up to the expectations attached to a Salman Khan spectacle.

In Sikandar, Salman Khan plays Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a man with a mysterious past who finds himself hunted by a powerful politician seeking revenge for a family tragedy. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

As the film heads to Netflix, it gives viewers a second chance to experience its dramatic storyline and high-energy action set pieces from the comfort of their homes. With Salman Khan’s dedicated fan following and the accessibility of OTT, Sikandar may yet find a new lease on life in the digital space. The digital release on May 25 is expected to attract significant attention, especially among subscribers eager for a fresh dose of big-banner Bollywood action.

