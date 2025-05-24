The fantasy comedy will mark yet another collaboration between Pulkit and Varun, who earned love as the popular comic duo for Fukrey.

Actress Shalini Pandey has joined co-stars Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in Manali as the second schedule of their upcoming film Rahu Ketu kicks off. Directed by Vipul Vig and backed by Zee Studios, the fantasy comedy has already generated curiosity with its quirky title and unique cast combination. Now, with the shoot moving to the scenic hill town of Manali, the film is set to add a fresh visual element to its narrative.

Shalini Pandey, who made her mark with her Telugu debut Arjun Reddy and stepped into Bollywood with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has recently been seen in projects like Maharaj and the web series Dabba Cartel. Her participation in Rahu Ketu is expected to add a grounded presence to the otherwise chaotic and fantasy-driven world of the film.

As for the plot details of Rahu Ketu, it remains tightly under wraps, but the film is being described as a dark-comedy with fantasy elements, indicating a genre-bending narrative. With Manali’s dramatic natural backdrops now being used in the shoot, audiences can expect some visually rich storytelling alongside the comedic beats.

The film was announced by Pulkit Samrat who shared an update from the shoot on Instagram last month, with the caption, “Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies!” The post featured him with Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie on set.

Director Vipul Vig, known for his writing contributions to films like Fukrey, is expected to bring his signature flavour of quirky humour to the director’s chair. With Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma — a duo familiar with comic timing — and the introduction of Shalini Pandey into this dynamic, the film seems to be shaping up as a light-hearted entertainer with unexpected twists.

Rahu Ketu is scheduled to release in 2025. With filming currently underway in Manali, more updates and glimpses from the set are expected soon.

