The much-awaited Malayalam film L2 Empuraan was released on Thursday, March 27 and took a huge opening. Sadly, the film got into a controversy due to its certain themes and plot points. The matter became so serious that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) insisted on several cuts to the film. This development shocked the industry as it was the CBFC which passed the film in the first place and didn’t find the said scenes objectionable then. Nevertheless, the makers decided to make these changes to douse the controversy.

EXCLUSIVE: COMPLETE list of 24 cuts imposed by CBFC in L2 Empuraan after controversy; 2002 reference removed; Baba Bajrangi’s name changed to Baldev

Bollywood Hungama has accessed the complete cut list which the L2 Empuraan makers accepted on March 30. Contrary to reports, there are not 17 but 24 cuts which have been ordered by the CBFC. The card mentioning 2002 was replaced with 'A few years ago' and moreover the visuals of a man killing Mohsin were trimmed. At the same time, the visuals of a jeep driving through the road were deleted.

The visuals of a tractor passing in front of the religious structure were deleted in four places. An 11-second conversation between Masood and Zayed Masood was axed. The 4 seconds of Balraj (Abhimanyu Singh) at 20 minutes were asked to be deleted. At 4 places, the visuals of violence against women were removed, totalling 37 seconds.

At 2 more places the visuals of Balraj were deleted, each of 10 seconds. A visual of dead bodies, which was 8 seconds long, was censored. The name of the organization in a car was removed while the word 'NIA' was muted. A scene showing the TV news screen was replaced while the shot of a character, Peethambharan, was deleted. A conversation between Balraj and Munna (Sukant Goel) was reduced by 13 seconds.

Finally, at 15 places, the name Baba Bajrangi was replaced with Baldev.

In all, 128 seconds of the film were removed. Earlier, L2 Empuraan was 179.52 minutes long. The new run time is 177.44 minutes, that is, 2 hours 57 minutes and 44 seconds. The revised version is expected to hit cinemas from April 2, as per reports.

Earlier, when the film was passed on March 6, the CBFC had asked for 2 changes. They had deleted a six-second scene of sexual violence and a woman’s head being banged multiple times. In another scene, the dialogue in which the colours of the national flag were interpreted was replaced.

