Touted to be a folk thriller backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, it promises an immersive dive into Indian mythology and mystery.

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer VVAN Force of the Forrest gets a release date in May next year

The much-awaited folk thriller VVAN: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is officially set to hit theatres on May 15, 2026. A unique collaboration between Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), the film marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Sidharth and Tamannaah, and also the first project jointly helmed by two content powerhouses — Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and TVF.

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, VVAN explores the rich tapestry of Indian folklore while delivering a visually striking, emotionally intense cinematic experience. Set in the mystical heartlands of Central India, the film unravels a story woven with ancient legends, hidden temples, and the mystique of an untamed forest that holds secrets waiting to be unearthed.

The story follows an enigmatic journey where myth and reality collide, immersing audiences into a narrative that celebrates the forgotten wisdom of the land. It is being said that the filmmakers have gone to great lengths to ensure authenticity, shooting extensively in real forest locations to capture the raw beauty and eerie atmosphere of the region, in order to bring a folk legend to life like never before.

VVAN: Force of the Forrest has already piqued the curiosity of fans with the release of two character posters earlier this year. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in never-before-seen avatars, the posters hinted at the film’s haunting tone and layered characters with the visuals carrying an aesthetic steeped in folklore and mysticism.

Speaking about the film earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor noted that VVAN combines “grand storytelling with emotionally rooted drama,” while TVF’s involvement brings a fresh narrative voice to the folklore thriller space.

With Sidharth and Tamannaah leading the cast, a gripping story rooted in Indian mythology, and the creative collaboration of two major production houses, VVAN: Force of the Forrest is gearing up to be one of 2026’s most ambitious and awaited theatrical releases. The countdown to this myth-meets-mystery thriller begins as VVAN gets ready to bring the forest’s force alive on the big screen this May.

