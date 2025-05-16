The buzz around War 2 just got louder with the latest update pointing to a teaser release on the birthday of Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the action-packed sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War is one of the most anticipated entries in the YRF Spy Universe. Now, it seems fans won't have to wait much longer for their first glimpse of the high-octane thriller.

EXCLUSIVE: War 2 teaser to drop as a birthday treat for Jr NTR fans

The speculation began when Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his role as Agent Kabir, posted a cryptic message on social media on Friday, May 16. He tagged Jr NTR and teased, “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?” The post instantly went viral with Jr NTR also responding to it and it further fuelled rumours that a teaser or poster could be released on the RRR actor’s birthday on May 20.

Confirming the buzz to Bollywood Hungama, a source stated that the makers are indeed planning to unveil the teaser of War 2 as a birthday surprise for Jr NTR fans. A well-placed industry source revealed, “War 2 is special for Jr NTR since it is first full-fledged Hindi film. There is already enough anticipation around his character. The fact that his birthday falls in this month was quite exciting for the makers who were keen on treating his fans with something special. All eyes are on the film and what better than a teaser as a special gift to all of them”.

The film, which is set for release on August 14, 2025, marks Jr NTR’s big Bollywood debut. While Hrithik returns to the universe as the suave and sharp Kabir, Jr NTR will be seen in a powerful antagonist role, promising an epic face-off. Also joining the cast is Kiara Advani, who is pairing up with both stars for the first time.

So far, the makers have kept all visuals and character looks under tight wraps, building intrigue around the film. With the teaser to be unveiled on May 20, the countdown has begun for what could be the most explosive reveal yet in the YRF Spy Universe.

Also Read: Jr NTR promises ‘return gift’ for Hrithik Roshan as War 2 birthday banter heats up online

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.