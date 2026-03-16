It appears that 2026 may bring another collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and filmmaker-producer Karan Johar. According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor is currently in advanced discussions to headline a new project backed by Dharma Productions.

Sidharth Malhotra to reunite with Karan Johar for new Dharma Productions project: Report

The film is expected to be an emotionally driven drama that explores complex interpersonal relationships. The project will reportedly be directed by Sharan Sharma, who previously helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

If the project moves forward, it will mark another collaboration between Malhotra and Johar, who share a long professional association. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012 and has since worked with the banner on multiple occasions, including the 2024 action drama Yodha.

A source quoted in the report revealed that the production house is keen to collaborate with Malhotra again and believes that the subject aligns well with the actor’s on-screen persona. “The studio is keen to collaborate with Sidharth again and feels that the subject suits his persona. He had liked the idea when it was shared with him last year. He gave a verbal go-ahead at the time and wanted to read the script before committing formally. Now, it’s in the last stages of conversation,” the source said.

The report further suggests that if the discussions conclude successfully, the film could go on floors by the summer of 2026. The primary schedule is expected to take place in Mumbai.

Speaking of his professional front, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He has an exciting line-up ahead, including Vvan, which will be backed by Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever and will see him share screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia. Readers may recall that earlier in January, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Sidharth Malhotra has bagged an out-and-out commercial entertainer to be produced by Mahaveer Jain under his banner, Mahaveer Jain Films, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra mourns loss of maternal grandmother weeks after father’s death

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