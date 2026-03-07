This is an extremely difficult time for actor Sidharth Malhotra. Just weeks after the passing of his father, the actor has now lost his maternal grandmother, to whom he was deeply attached.

Sidharth Malhotra mourns loss of maternal grandmother weeks after father’s death

A close friend of the family reveals, “Sid is devastated. It’s a double blow for him within weeks. He was very close to his father, and his Naani absolutely doted on him the affection was mutual.”

Sources say the actor has been particularly shaken by this second loss so soon after the first. As friends and well-wishers gathered to offer their condolences, Sidharth reportedly chose to spend some time in quiet reflection. Meanwhile, his wife, Kiara Advani, was seen attending to guests and supporting the family during the difficult time.

Those close to the couple say Kiara has been a pillar of strength for Sidharth as he copes with the back-to-back personal losses.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra remembers father Sunil Malhotra in emotional note after his demise in Delhi: “Your integrity is my inheritance”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.