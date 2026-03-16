Dharmendra’s name was missing from the ‘In Memoriam’ section of the Oscars. And his better-half Hema Malini is not worried. “It is a shame, of course. A shame for them to have overlooked an actor who means so many things to so many people in many parts of the world. Dharamji was known and recognized everywhere.”

“What a shame”: Hema Malini SLAMS Oscars for ignoring Dharmendra in In Memoriam

Hema ji feels Dharmendra wouldn’t have cared. “He never got too many awards during his lifetime. Why should he care about the Oscars? Both of us, we were happy to be loved in our country. But awards always eluded him. Even I didn’t get any award for my best performances in Lal Patthar and Meera.”

Sunny Deol told this writer last year in August that his family has never been prone to getting awards. “Awards and I have never been best of friends. Whether it is Gadar, Ghatak or Border, they’ve all gone unrecognized. I did get a special jury’s award for Ghayal. But I think I was equally good in Ghatak. I have been nominated for awards many times. But won very few. My dad (Dharmendra), who is one of the best actors of Indian cinema, was ignored for awards for even his finest performances like Satyakam, Anupama and Chupke Chupke. When he could be treated this way, who am I in front of him?”

Also Read: Ektaa Kapoor says her talent management vertical Hoonur aims to help artists “evolve, experiment, and reach their full potential”

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