Sidharth Malhotra remembers father Sunil Malhotra in emotional note after his demise in Delhi: “Your integrity is my inheritance”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away in Delhi on February 14. The actor shared the news with his followers through a heartfelt message on social media, accompanied by a series of family photographs reflecting moments from the past.

Sidharth Malhotra remembers father Sunil Malhotra in emotional note after his demise in Delhi: “Your integrity is my inheritance”

In his note, Sidharth described his father as a man defined by principle and quiet resilience. “He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure,” he wrote.

Sunil Malhotra had served as a Merchant Navy Captain and, according to reports, had been unwell for some time. Sidharth acknowledged his father’s determination through illness, recalling the strength he displayed even after a stroke left him wheelchair-bound. “From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall,” the actor shared.

Concluding his tribute, Sidharth expressed gratitude for the values he inherited from his father. “Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Members of the film fraternity extended their condolences in the comments section. Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “May he be in a better place .. sending lots of love and strength to you and your family.” Soni Razdan commented, “This is so sad - so sorry for your loss. Losing a father is really hard. Take care of your mom and yourself.” Filmmaker Karan Johar and actors including Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were among others who offered their support.

Fans also flooded social media with messages of sympathy, standing by the actor during this difficult time.

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He is set to appear next in Vvan – Force of the Forest opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia likely to film a folklore dance sequence for Vvan in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.