Rajpal Yadav spoke to ANI after being granted bail in the Rs 9 crores cheque bounce case linked to his 2010 production venture. Addressing the media, the actor chose not to delve into legal specifics, directing such queries to his counsel while reflecting on his three-decade journey in the film industry.

Rajpal Yadav reacts after bail in Rs. 9 crores cheque bounce case: “Your support has been great on social media”

“If you want to get any legal information, you can ask our lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay. In general, I would like to say that it has been 30 years that I have been in Mumbai, Bollywood. I have been with the children of the whole world, that is why I was able to make 250 films. This story started in 2012-13. In 2026, I have made 250 films. India's every citizen - from children to the youth to the senior citizens everyone has space in my heart, everyone has stood by me and also the whole country. The truth that I had, what was my intention, all those things, whatever the High Court has ordered in the last 10 years, I have been present. I will be present wherever it will be ordered in the future. And I will not be able to tell you the legal words. You can ask Bhaskar. Your support has been great on social media. No, everyone's support. The people who are not on social media, they are also my supporters. Because I know that all the people who are loving me through social media, from childhood to the age of 55. I think there are 150 million people. So, our behavior must have been (good) with 150 million people. And with everyone else, we have a relationship of entertainment, blood circulation. And the way the whole world loved me, my Bollywood gave me love. If there is any accusation on me, then I am 100% available everywhere, at every corner. Please, please reply. Thank you, High Court. You have given me a chance to listen. Thank you so much.”

The case stems from a financial dispute connected to his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata, for which funds were borrowed in 2010. Over the years, the matter escalated into cheque bounce proceedings, with the outstanding amount reportedly rising due to accumulated interest and penalties.

Earlier this month, the High Court had taken note of delays in settlement before Yadav surrendered and was briefly sent back to jail. Following subsequent hearings, he has now been granted bail.

With the legal proceedings still underway, Yadav has reiterated that he will remain present as directed by the court and comply with future orders.

