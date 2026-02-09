Ever since its announcement, Vvan has steadily built intrigue as one of the more unusual projects on the upcoming slate. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever (TVF), the film is positioned as a folklore-driven thriller, a genre rarely explored on a large scale in Hindi cinema. With Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia leading the cast, the project continues to draw attention as new details emerge from its production.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia likely to film a folklore dance sequence for Vvan in Mumbai

According to sources close to the film, the makers are planning a special folklore-inspired dance sequence featuring the lead pair, which is expected to be shot in Mumbai. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the sequence is said to be designed to align closely with the film’s cultural and thematic core. Given Vvan’s focus on folklore, the reported inclusion of a dedicated dance segment could serve as a visual extension of the film’s world rather than a conventional song-and-dance routine.

The buzz around the sequence has added to the growing curiosity surrounding Vvan, especially after the film’s initial glimpse left audiences keen to know more about its tone and setting. If the reports hold true, it will mark a rare on-screen collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in a format that leans heavily on myth, tradition, and atmospheric storytelling.

Vvan also stands out due to the scale of its collaboration. The film brings together Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Arunabh Kumar’s TVF—two content powerhouses known for shaping popular storytelling across television, streaming, and digital platforms. Notably, Vvan marks TVF’s entry into feature films, making the project significant beyond its cast and genre.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Productions, VVAN – Force of the Forest is described as a big-screen folk thriller. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with Manu Anand serving as the Director of Photography and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari.

With its planned theatrical release in 2026, Vvan remains one of the more closely watched upcoming films, as audiences await further updates on its music, visuals, and storytelling approach.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra spotted filming a scooter scene in Vvan

More Pages: Vvan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.