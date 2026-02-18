Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande passed away on Tuesday, February 17, at the age of 60 after a prolonged battle with multiple myeloma. She had been undergoing treatment for the condition since 2019. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai later the same day at 3 pm at a Hindu crematorium in Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East.

The news of her demise was confirmed through a statement shared on her official social media account. In an emotional note, her family informed followers that she breathed her last on February 17 after years of fighting the illness.

The Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also expressed its condolences. Posting her photograph on X, the association wrote, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008) #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip.”

Pravina Deshpande built a career spanning Marathi and Hindi cinema, television, theatre and web platforms. She was widely regarded for her ability to bring depth to supporting roles, often leaving a distinct impression despite limited screen time.

Many viewers remember her portrayal of Shalu Chaudhary in Ready, which starred Salman Khan and Asin. Though not a central character, her performance stood out and contributed meaningfully to the film’s narrative.

Over the years, she featured in several notable projects, including Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran alongside John Abraham, Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Jalebi, which featured Rhea Chakraborty.

