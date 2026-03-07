Veteran actress Neena Gupta was seen looking radiant at the wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. However, what truly caught the internet’s attention was a noticeable bump that quickly sparked pregnancy rumours on social media.

Neena Gupta reacts to pregnancy rumours after viral photos

When this writer reached out to the outspoken actress, Neena Gupta burst into laughter. “This is all I need, a real-life Badhai Ho,” she joked. For those who may recall, Neena Gupta famously played a woman who becomes pregnant in her 60s in the hit film Badhaai Ho.

Turning serious after the joke, the actress clarified, “There is no Badhai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is, the saree material was thick, so it made me look bulky at the reception. But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation.”

Also Read: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra overwhelmed as Vadh 2 enters 3rd week: “The love is pouring in the form of messages, reviews, recommendations”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.