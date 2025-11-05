Bollywood actor Siddharth Sharma has officially taken legal action against the producers of the upcoming film Soorya, citing intentional breaches of contractual obligations. Sharma posted a formal statement on social media, announcing that a legal notice has been issued to the producers for failing to honour the terms of an agreement signed before the film’s production.

Siddharth Sharma issues legal notice to producers of Sunny Deol’s Soorya for breach of contract

The film, which stars Sunny Deol, has become the subject of controversy after Sharma revealed the details of his dispute with the producers. In his statement, he claimed that the producers, including Kamal Mukut, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Deepak Mukut, have continuously failed to comply with the contractual obligations outlined in the artist agreement.

“I have issued a formal legal notice against the producers for intentional and constant breach of contractual obligations under the Artist Agreement for the Hindi film ‘Soorya,’” Siddharth Sharma wrote on Instagram, tagging several involved parties, including Zee Music Company and Zee Studios.

The notice mentions specific legal provisions under Sections 37, 39, 73, and 74 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, indicating potential formal legal proceedings against the producers for their actions. Sharma’s statement further emphasized that the legal steps were necessary after repeated failures by the production house to address the issues raised.

Sharma’s post also mentioned his intention to move forward with formal legal proceedings if the producers do not take corrective action.

The announcement has stirred speculation within the industry, particularly given the high-profile nature of the film Soorya, which has been generating buzz due to its association with Sunny Deol and its anticipated release under the Zee Music Company and Zee Studios.

At the time of writing, neither the producers nor the other parties involved have issued a formal response to the legal notice or Sharma's claims.

