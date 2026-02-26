Filmmaker Vikas Bahl is set to explore new ground with a full-fledged musical romance drama. The yet-untitled project will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead roles and is being produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Alizeh to lead Vikas Bahl’s 1990s-set UK Punjabi music drama: Report

According to a report by Variety India, the upcoming film is said to be inspired by the rise of the UK Punjabi underground movement of the 1990s — a period when music became a marker of identity for the post-immigrant generation. Blending traditional Punjabi folk with Western influences, the movement created a distinct cross-cultural sound that resonated widely across communities in the United Kingdom.

Set against this backdrop, Bahl’s film will centre on a love story shaped by ambition, identity and artistic aspiration. Siddhant will reportedly play a drummer, while Alizeh will essay the role of a singer. The narrative is expected to trace their personal and creative journeys during what is often regarded as a defining era for UK Punjabi music.

Bahl, known for films such as Queen, Super 30 and Shaitaan, has completed the script and is preparing to move into pre-production. Shooting is planned for the second half of 2026.

The project will mark Siddhant’s second collaboration with Bahl after their upcoming romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, which is slated for release later this year. The actor was recently seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein and is expected to begin work on a biopic based on legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram before starting this musical.

Alizeh made her acting debut with Farrey, the Hindi adaptation of the Thai film Bad Genius. Bahl’s musical will mark her second feature outing.

