Hindi ZEE5 unveiled the trailer of its upcoming film Jab Khuli Kitaab today, offering audiences a heartfelt, humorous, and refreshingly honest glimpse into one of the most poignant portrayals of mature love on screen. Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla and led by the stellar pairing of Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia, the film delves into the emotional complexities of a five-decade-long marriage disrupted by a truth long buried in silence.

Jab Khuli Kitaab trailer out: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, and Aparshakti Khurana starrer to release on Zee5 on March 6, 2026

The trailer offers a window into the quiet, familiar world of Gopal [Pankaj Kapur] and Anusuya [Dimple Kapadia], a couple bound by 50 years of shared routines, memories, and silent understanding. Their seemingly peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when Anusuya reveals a long-buried secret, shaking the very core of their relationship. Struggling to come to terms with the revelation, Gopal finds himself torn between heartbreak and dignity, eventually choosing to pursue divorce.

Their story leads them to a young lawyer, played by Aparshakti Khurana, where difficult conversations begin to unravel years of unspoken emotions, lingering pain, and buried affection. As memories resurface and truth come to light, the trailer unfolds as a moving and nuanced portrayal of love tested by time. With its blend of sensitivity, warmth, and honesty, it promises a compelling story about relationships, forgiveness, and the strength required to confront the past and rediscover connection.

Blending gentle humor with effortlessly flowing moments, the film stays light on its feet and ultimately makes for a genuinely enjoyable watch.

Talking about his character Gopal, Pankaj Kapur said, “What makes Jab Khuli Kitaab truly special is Saurabh Shukla’s vision. It’s rare to find a filmmaker who chooses to shine a spotlight on older, mature love — and to do it with such honesty, humour, and tenderness. Saurabh has crafted a narrative that is not only refreshing, but deeply real. He reminds us that love doesn’t fade with age; it evolves, it complicates, it bruises, and it heals. It was a rewarding challenge to portray a man rediscovering love in the most unexpected way; I’m grateful to be part of a story that treats this stage of life with such dignity, authenticity, and emotional depth.”

Dimple Kapadia on playing Anusuya said, “Jab Khuli Kitaab truly felt like a project where all my boxes were ticked — a beautiful story, the opportunity to work with Pankaj Kapur, and to be directed by Saurabh ji, all while basking in the beauty and divine energy of the mountains. Anusuya is written with such depth and honesty that it was a joy to explore her many shades. What drew me to her is the simplicity of intention — she isn’t trying to break her marriage; she’s trying to be honest within it. That kind of honesty, especially after decades together, requires immense emotional courage. It feels great to portray such a nuanced character and im grateful to Applause Entertainment and Hindi ZEE5 for backing stories that are bold, intimate, and deeply human.”

Aparshakti Khurana added, “My character becomes the unlikely mirror through which Gopal and Anusuya begin to confront their past. The generational gap creates moments that are both comic and emotionally revealing. What I love most is how the film handles forgiveness and connection with such lightness, yet such depth. It’s a rare story.”

Jab Khuli Kitaab blends humour and heartache to offer a rare, sensitive portrayal of late-life love and the courage it takes to start over. With its layered characters, sharp writing, and performances from some of India’s finest actors, the film promises to resonate across generations.

The film will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on March 06, 2026.

