Siddhant Chaturvedi who is currently gearing up for his next, Gehraiyaan, has bought himself a luxurious Harley Davidson bike. He got the luxurious V-Rod Harley Davidson customised for himself, and is the first Indian to get his hands on it.

The actor took to his social media, to share a string of pictures of the same with his fans. In the caption, he wrote, "Kick maarke chappal kitne toote…Aaj boots mein, aur Button ungli ke neeche."

On another picture, he wrote, "Harley Le Li."

On another picture, he wrote, "and it’s finger Lickin’ good!"

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra's next Gehraiyaan releasing on Amazon Prime Video. He also has Phone Booth, Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

