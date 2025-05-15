Originally set for early May, the concert was postponed due to security concerns.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to take the stage in Mumbai on May 24 as part of her ongoing ‘All Hearts Tour,’ the announcement confirmed via her official Instagram handle.

Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘All Hearts Tour’ rescheduled for May 24 in Mumbai

Taking to her social media, the singer announced her upcoming performance later this month. Sharing the update, she wrote, “Mumbai!! New date alert: Thank you for your love, patience and understanding. As promised, we are coming back stronger and here to heal All Hearts with love and music. See you in just a few days @jioworldgarden.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Originally scheduled for May 10, Shreya Ghoshal’s concert was postponed due to nationwide concerns and security threats. While the delay left fans disappointed, the decision was made in the interest of safety. The singer assured her audience that new dates would be announced soon, reaffirming her commitment to return and perform.

Shreya Ghoshal, known for her versatility across languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, recently served as a judge on Indian Idol alongside Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. With a decades-long career and a repertoire of Bollywood hits and regional favourites, her upcoming Mumbai concert promises an unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia.

Amidst the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, several singers including Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Papon, and Usha Uthup have cancelled their scheduled concerts.

Also Read: Salman Khan disapproved of Shefali Zariwala’s Kaanta Laga music video, reveal directors

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.