The actor marks a first for the luxury maison in the Indian market as he comes on board to represent the Bvlgari Man and Bvlgari Le Gemme fragrance collections.

Shahid Kapoor becomes Bvlgari’s first Friend of the House for fragrances in India; says, “It feels like a partnership that makes sense to me”

Shahid Kapoor has added another milestone to his career by becoming Bvlgari's first-ever Friend of the House for fragrances in India. The announcement marks a significant development for the Italian luxury maison, as it is also the brand's first fragrance collaboration with a male personality in the Indian market.

Shahid Kapoor becomes Bvlgari’s first Friend of the House for fragrances in India; says, “It feels like a partnership that makes sense to me”

The partnership comes at a time when Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the success of his recently released film Cocktail 2, which has received a positive response from audiences. Beyond the big screen, the actor has continued to expand his presence in the luxury and lifestyle space with this latest association.

As part of the collaboration, Shahid will represent a curated selection of Bvlgari's fragrance portfolio, including the widely recognised Bvlgari Man and Bvlgari Le Gemme collections. The brand stated that Shahid's personality and style align with Bvlgari's identity of timeless luxury, craftsmanship and contemporary sophistication, making him a natural choice for the association.

Speaking about the partnership, Shahid Kapoor said, “It’s definitely special. Fragrance is something I’ve always enjoyed and connected with on a personal level. What I like about Bvlgari’s fragrances is that they feel distinctive without being overpowering. They have a personality of their own. It feels like a partnership that makes sense to me, and I’m excited to begin this journey with the Maison.”

The collaboration reflects Bvlgari's continued focus on strengthening its presence in India, where the luxury fragrance market has witnessed steady growth in recent years. By appointing Shahid Kapoor as the face of its fragrance portfolio in the country, the maison is looking to deepen its connect with Indian consumers while highlighting its premium collections.

For Shahid, the announcement marks another addition to a career that has steadily evolved beyond films into fashion, lifestyle and luxury endorsements. Known for balancing commercial entertainers with performance-driven roles, the actor has also built a strong presence as a style icon over the years.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Cocktail 2, where his performance as Kunal has been appreciated by audiences. With this latest association, the actor continues to broaden his portfolio while representing one of the world's most recognised luxury brands in the fragrance segment.

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