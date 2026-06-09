The road to No Entry 2 has been anything but smooth. Over the years, the sequel to the 2005 comedy hit No Entry has witnessed multiple delays, casting changes, and scheduling hurdles. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the project, director Anees Bazmee has now reassured fans that the film remains very much in development. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bazmee addressed growing speculation about the future of the long-awaited sequel, which has faced several setbacks since its official announcement.

Anees Bazmee BREAKS SILENCE on No Entry 2 delays: “Kuch filmon ki kundli hoti hai”

Reflecting on the delays, the filmmaker said, “Kuch filmon ki kundli hoti hai. Main maanta hoon ki kundli hoti hai. Kabhi koi film jaldi ban jaati hai, kabhi der se banti hai. Lekin Inshallah, hum sabki koshish hai ki yeh film bane.”

His statement comes after a turbulent period for the project. In March 2024, producer Boney Kapoor announced a fresh cast for the sequel, comprising Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The announcement generated significant excitement among fans who had been waiting for years for a follow-up to the Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan-starrer.

However, the film soon ran into scheduling complications. Bazmee became occupied with completing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and subsequently moved on to another project with Akshay Kumar, pushing the timeline further.

The casting situation also underwent major changes. Diljit Dosanjh exited the film because of his packed international music commitments, including his global tours. Reports later suggested that Varun Dhawan also stepped away from the project due to his growing list of commitments. With these developments, Arjun Kapoor is currently the only actor remaining from the trio announced in 2024.

Despite the challenges, Bazmee remains optimistic about the film's future. According to the filmmaker, the delay has not affected his confidence in the project. He revealed that he has written the script with immense passion and considers it among his strongest works. Furthermore, Bazmee stressed that everyone associated with the film continues to be enthusiastic about bringing it to the big screen. “Jo bhi log is film se jude hue hain, sab bahut excited hain. Aur log is film ko bahut pasand karenge,” he said.

For now, fans of the popular comedy franchise may have to wait a little longer.

Alo Read: Anees Bazmee opens up on underperformance of recent Salman Khan films: “Even before No Entry, his 4-5 films had flopped…I call him ‘Dil Khan’; definitely want to work with him again”

More Pages: No Entry Sequel Box Office Collection

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