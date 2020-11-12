The biggest entertainers of the Indian Film Industry and their families, bring in their teams. Govinda along with wife Sunita, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor along with her father and brother Shakti and Siddhant Kapoor as well Riteish along with wife Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh stand in a face off for the first time, where we change the way you've heard music!*

With the ongoing festive season, Zee TV has been packing one exciting surprise after another for its audience by way of three new fiction shows in October and another exciting supernatural fantasy thriller ‘Brahmarakshas’ on its way in November. Things are only going to get bigger and better in the coming year as the channel is all set to revolutionise the face and sound of music on television in early 2021. In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation on reality TV, Zee TV in collaboration with Fathom Pictures will present audiences with the world’s first ever music league, the ‘Indian Pro Music League’ (IPML).

While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, be it in India or abroad, this first-of-its-kind music league will have six teams owned by the likes of Shraddha Kapoor along with her father and brother - Shakti Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor, Govinda along with wife Sunita, Rajkummar Rao, and Riteish Deshmukh along with wife Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these teams will have celebrated playback singers, one male and one female vocalist as their captain.

Additionally, every team will also have reality stars and to add to this pool of talent, 6 fresh voices from various regions of the country, one for each team, will get a chance to be a part of this league! To be hosted by two top anchors, the Indian Pro Music League will be launched in early 2021. Akin to the format of a sports league, the show will have 5 innings comprising the league matches and a super match where audience votes and umpire points will decide the outcome of the league and declare one of the teams as the league champions.

About the format breakthrough, Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle said, “At Zee TV, we constantly endeavour to provide audiences with new, unique and cutting-edge content that gives them a sense of novelty alongside engaging entertainment for the entire family. Over the years, we've seen how league formats have become immensely popular amongst sports viewers and as a country where Cricket is nothing short of a religion, audiences at large, have embraced and internalised this exciting format. With the Indian Pro Music League, the idea is to infuse the space of music reality television with the same energy and competitive spirit that is typical of a sports league. The quotient of excitement and anticipation is enhanced by top Bollywood stars and sports celebrities owning the six teams that will compete in the championship. While we have the top playback singers of the country as our team captains and rising reality stars on board to ensure the highest bar of excellence in the music the show will produce, we're on a quest to find some new talented singers from across the country through an intensive scouting initiative as Zee TV has always believed in leveraging the strength of its reality formats to give the common man an opportunity of chasing his dreams.”

Zee Studios will be the creative and production house on the show.

