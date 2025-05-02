After the historic success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is the most sought-after actress of Indian Cinema. She has been flooded with offers from all top banners from the Hindi Film Industry as well as the South Indian Industry, but she has made a brave choice by signing on for a standalone female lead film with producer Ekta Kapoor. A source has confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor's next is a high-concept thriller to be produced by Ekta Kapoor, who has roped in Rahi Anil Barve as the director.

Shraddha Kapoor bags Rs. 17 crore remuneration plus profit share for Ekta Kapoor’s next with Rahi Anil Barve

The film is set to go on floors in 2nd half of 2025, but the bigger scoop here is the remuneration of Shraddha Kapoor. A trade insider has confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor has received Rs. 17 crore remuneration for her next with Ekta Kapoor. "This is among the highest upfront fees received by Shraddha Kapoor, as also one of the highest pay cheques in today's time for a female lead in Hindi. Ekta Kapoor was more than happy to splurge Rs. 17 crore to sign Shraddha, as the Rahi Anil Barve film will be Shraddha's follow-up to the highest-grossing film of Hindi Cinema - Stree 2," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source further tells us, "Apart from an upfront acting fee, Shraddha Kapoor has also got a profit-sharing clause added in her agreement. She will be getting a certain percentage of share in the profits post the film's release, over and above the acting fees of Rs. 17 crores." With this, Shraddha is being paid more than Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, just behind Deepika Padukone.

The Rahi Anil Barve film is presently in the pre-production stage and is set to go on floors by September 2025.

