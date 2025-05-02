After weeks of unraveling the unexplainable and plunging into the depths of the paranormal in front of the camera, Karan Tacker has officially wrapped the shoot of his highly anticipated series Bhay—and he did it in none other than London’s eerie, rain-slicked alleyways. A supernatural thriller, Bhay is rooted in real events, following the life and findings of the late Gaurav Tiwari, India’s most renowned paranormal investigator. The series, starring Karan Tacker in the lead role, also features an ensemble including Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra.

Tacker, who’s previously won hearts (and goosebumps) with his powerful performances in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Special Ops, is once again stepping into the shoes of a real-life personality—only this time, the world he’s navigating isn’t defined by crime or espionage, but by energy shifts and the questions science can’t always answer.

Speaking about the experience, Karan says, “Absolutely delighted to wrap the schedule of another project. This one is extremely special, having worked on it for the last 1 1/2 years and just shooting the last day in a city that I absolutely love, which is London. I couldn’t have asked for more now, I just can’t wait for the audience to watch this and receive this with all the love as much as what we put in.”

With the London schedule now wrapped, the excitement around Bhay is only intensifying. The atmospheric visuals and Tacker’s nuanced performance as a man who hunted answers in the unseen all promise a show that will grip the audience.

