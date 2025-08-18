Fans excited as popular actors come together for the big-screen adaptation of the hit crime saga.

The makers of Mirzapur: The Film have confirmed the addition of Mohit Malik, Ravi Kishan, and Jitendra Kumar to the ensemble cast of the highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of the popular series that already features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu in lead roles.

Mohit Malik is set to bring his experience and nuanced acting style to the film, fitting the gritty tone of Mirzapur. Ravi Kishan, a veteran of Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, adds his strong screen presence to the ensemble. Jitendra Kumar contributes a contemporary edge with his relatable and natural performance style. While details regarding their storyline and specific character roles remain under wraps, it is being said that their roles will leave audiences surprised. In fact, the announcement has already generated significant discussion among fans, eager to see how the new additions will influence the narrative.

Coming to Mirzapur: The film, it aims to take the Mirzapur legacy to a larger cinematic canvas, maintaining the gritty storytelling and strong character-driven plots that have made the series a landmark in Indian entertainment. The film adaptation of the popular web series was announced in 2024, featuring Ali Fazal as Guddu, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiyya, Divyenndu as Munna, in a promotional video together. Also starring Shweta Tripathi with her reprising the character of Golu, it is created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

The highly anticipated film is already expected to have gone on floors as the makers are keen on its theatrical release in 2026, with a subsequent streaming release on an OTT platform.

With an ensemble cast featuring both established and emerging talent, Mirzapur: The Film is positioned as one of the most anticipated releases in the current entertainment landscape.

