A video claiming that pirated DVDs of the recently released Hindi film Dhurandhar are being openly sold in Pakistan for as little as Rs 16 has gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns about film piracy and cross-border circulation of illegal copies.

The clip, widely shared online, shows a street vendor displaying stacks of DVDs allegedly containing the film. In the video, the seller can be heard saying the discs are available for “Rs 16,” drawing sharp reactions from viewers. The footage has since triggered debate among film trade observers and audiences over the scale and speed at which pirated versions surface after a theatrical release.

The video quickly gained traction across platforms, with many users expressing shock at how cheaply the film was being sold.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix in multiple territories, including India, Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman and the UAE. The film has also charted strongly in regions where it did not receive theatrical clearance, ranking No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and No. 3 in Kuwait, while viewing data for Qatar remains unavailable. Its OTT performance contrasts with earlier theatrical challenges, as the film was banned across all six GCC countries over concerns related to its geopolitical themes. Centered on an undercover RAW agent, the film reportedly faced objections due to its portrayal of Pakistan, leading to denial of certification for cinema release in the region.

