Actor Nargis Fakhri has opened up about undergoing stem cell treatment for chronic knee injuries, sharing her experience in a recent video message to fans. In the clip, the actor revealed that she opted for a bone marrow stem cell procedure after struggling with meniscus tears in both knees — an issue she attributes to years of dancing.

Nargis Fakhri reveals stem cell treatment for knee injuries; shares her recovery update

“Hi guys, I would love to share my journey with you about my stem cell. I did the bone marrow stem cell for my both knees. They had meniscus tears due to dancing and I am two and a half months in and I'm feeling absolutely amazing. I can actually say that I feel at least 75 to 80% better,” she said.

A Decade-Long Knee Struggle

Fakhri explained that this was not her first battle with knee injuries. Around a decade ago, she faced a similar diagnosis but chose to avoid surgery at the time.

“About 10 years ago I had the same issue with my knees, meniscus tears on both knees and I actually did not want to get surgery, which was proposed to me many times. Instead I went the physio way and I strengthened my muscles but that took me a very long time. That took me maybe I would have to say years to be honest,” she shared.

According to the actor, the availability of stem cell therapy influenced her decision this time.

“And this time stem cell is available now to everybody which is absolutely amazing. So I decided to contact Regen Ortho Sport and speak to Dr. Movva about it. He gave me the confidence and so I went with it and I'm just very happy that I did because from years of physio to now two and a half months feeling pretty good is a huge difference,” she added.

Recommends Exploring Options Before Surgery

Encouraging others dealing with similar issues to consider alternatives, Fakhri said, “So anyone who's out there like having these issues with their knees, I highly recommend trying the stem cell before any kind of surgery.”

Meniscus tears are among the most common knee injuries, particularly in physically active individuals and dancers. While physiotherapy and strengthening exercises are often recommended as initial treatment, surgery may be advised in more severe cases. Stem cell therapy has emerged in recent years as an alternative regenerative approach, though medical experts continue to assess its long-term efficacy across different conditions.

