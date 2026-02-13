Indian actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is set to make his Hollywood acting debut with a role in the upcoming multi-film project based on legendary British band The Beatles, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes. The announcement, first reported by Variety, confirms that Akhtar has joined a growing international cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Harry Lawtey, and Morfydd Clark.
Farhan Akhtar to make Hollywood debut in Sam Mendes’ Beatles film series
Akhtar’s casting marks a significant milestone in his career, as he transitions into a large-scale international production backed by a major studio. While he has previously built a diverse body of work in Hindi cinema — both as an actor and director — this project represents his first major on-screen appearance in a Hollywood feature.
The Beatles films, conceived as an interconnected series of biopics, will explore the lives of each band member through separate narratives. Mendes, known for mounting character-driven epics, is expected to bring a distinctive storytelling approach to the ambitious format.
With production timelines and character details still under wraps, further announcements regarding the cast and creative team are anticipated in the coming months.
