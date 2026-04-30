SHOCKING: Tigmanshu Dhulia reveals Haasil producer refused to send Irrfan Khan-starrer for the National Awards: “Producer was upset with me…had he sent, ussi film mein Irrfan ko National Award mil jaata”

April 29, 2026 marked the sixth death anniversary of Irrfan Khan. On this occasion, a screening of A Story That Refused To Die was held at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The 47-minute-long documentary threw light on the making of Irrfan's acclaimed film, Paan Singh Tomar (2012). After the screening, noted journalist Saurabh Dwivedi had a conversation with Paan Singh Tomar's director, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Irrfan's other close filmmaker friend, Vishal Bhardwaj.

SHOCKING: Tigmanshu Dhulia reveals Haasil producer refused to send Irrfan Khan-starrer for the National Awards: “Producer was upset with me…had he sent, ussi film mein Irrfan ko National Award mil jaata”

Irrfan Khan won the National Award for Best Actor for Paan Singh Tomar and Tigmanshu Dhulia said that the talented performer would have won the honour much earlier. He revealed, “Haasil (2003) was my first film aur mera jhagda ho gaya tha producer ke saath. I usually get into a fight with my producers! We made a print ready to be sent to the National Awards and even made arrangements for the money order that needs to be done to the Directorate Of Film Festivals. But the producer was so upset with me that he refused to send Haasil for the National Awards. Had he sent, ussi film mein Irrfan ko National Award mil jaata!”

He further said, “Irrfan won in all other private award ceremonies, be it Filmfare and other awards, for his performance in Haasil.”

About A Story That Refused To Die

A Story That Refused To Die chronicles how Paan Singh Tomar was shot in challenging locations. The documentary shows how Tigmanshu Dhulia and his unit travelled to Dholpur and later to the ravines of Chambal to film their passion project. Villagers stealing electricity, a real dacoit asking Tigmanshu Dhulia and Irrfan Khan for a meeting, Paan Singh Tomar’s nephew Balwanta (the only person to survive the shootout that killed Paan Singh Tomar) and ex-dacoit Bachna sharing inputs are some of the notable moments. What truly surprises viewers is how the team of Paan Singh Tomar unknowingly shot at the same cantonment and residential block where the real life athelete-turned-dacoit had lived at one point.

Also Read: When Border 2 director Anurag Singh wanted to make a mature love story with Irrfan Khan and Tabu

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