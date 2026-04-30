Several cinemas yet to open May 1 bookings; exhibitors face ‘agni pariksha’ as they struggle to accommodate Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Patriot, KD – The Devil and holdover releases

Issues over screen-sharing have become extremely common now, and this week, the situation has intensified significantly. This is because several major films in different languages are releasing simultaneously, leaving programmers at their wits’ end while allocating the desired number of shows to each of them.

Several cinemas yet to open May 1 bookings; exhibitors face ‘agni pariksha’ as they struggle to accommodate Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Patriot, KD – The Devil and holdover releases

As expected, with less than 24 hours to go for the releases, the issues are yet to be sorted. In Mumbai, theatres like Regal, MovieTime Suburbia, PVR Le Reve, Roxy, Eros IMAX, Kasturba and Nazrana hadn’t opened bookings for May 1, as of 8:00 am on April 30. Surprisingly, even a three-screen multiplex like Sterling hadn’t opened plans for the coming week. Meanwhile, advance booking is yet to open in a full-fledged manner in cinemas like Devgn CineX Mulund, Devgn CineX Thane, Topiwala, MovieTime Malad, Tilak and Rajhans Ghatkopar.

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “This is like agni pariksha for us. We need to allot shows to Raja Shivaji (releasing in Hindi and Marathi), Ek Din (Hindi), The Devil Wears Prada 2 (English), Patriot (Malayalam), Kara (Tamil), Dhabkaaro (Gujarati), KD - The Devil (Kannada) etc. In a city like Mumbai, where there’s an audience for films in various languages, the programming team is working dedicatedly and in constant touch with distributors to ensure that the films get sufficient showcasing.”

Meanwhile, the holdover releases like Michael and Bhooth Bangla continue to do well and also need to be accommodated. As per sources, Patriot and KD - The Devil will also have Hindi dubbed release, but as of now, its booking hasn’t opened anywhere in the country, probably due to show sharing challenges.

Raja Shivaji’s show requirements

The biggest release of the week in the Hindi-speaking market is Raja Shivaji, and its distributors, Jio Studios, have gone all out to ensure that it gets a wide release. As per the requirement list sent by the studio, exhibitors have been asked to allot all shows to the film in single-screen cinemas. In 2-screen theatres, they have asked for 7 shows, while 10 shows need to be played in 3-screen multiplexes. In cinema halls with 4 screens, 14 shows of Raja Shivaji need to be played. As for cinemas with 5 screens and above, 16 shows of the film will be held daily. This number includes both the Hindi and Marathi versions.

Also, the theatres have been asked to play Raja Shivaji in 4DX and EPIQ premium formats.

Bountiful weekend loading

The challenges notwithstanding, exhibitors are thrilled as most films are expected to pull in considerable number of audiences. The Devil Wears Prada 2 can emerge as the surprise of the week as the advances are much better than expected. Patriot, Kara and KD - The Devil will open with a bang in their respective markets, while Raja Shivaji is all set to open very well in Maharashtra.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Raja Shivaji to release with different runtimes in Hindi and Marathi; Hindi version shorter by 8 minutes

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