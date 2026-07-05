SHOCKING: Satluj removed from ZEE5 in India 48 hours after release; platform says the decision is taken in light of “current developments”

Director Honey Trehan’s latest film Satluj has been removed from ZEE5 for viewers in India just 48 hours after its premiere on Friday, July 3. While the film is no longer available on the streaming platform in the country, it continues to remain accessible in international markets.

SHOCKING: Satluj removed from ZEE5 in India 48 hours after release; platform says the decision is taken in light of “current developments”

The unexpected development comes shortly after the film's digital debut, leaving many subscribers surprised when they found that the title had disappeared from the Indian catalogue. Neither ZEE5 nor the makers have disclosed the specific reasons behind the decision.

Addressing the development, ZEE5 issued an official statement regarding the development where they also expressed gratitude to viewers for their response to the film. “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love.

We hope to bring it back soon.#Satluj pic.twitter.com/Ox3MZIBvlT — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) July 5, 2026

Confirming that the film has been taken down in India, the statement added, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”

ZEE5 concluded by reaffirming its commitment to storytellers, saying, “Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

Satluj is based on the life of human right activist from Punjab Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film sees Diljit Dosanjh play his character while it also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Kanwaljit Singh. The movie was earlier titled Punjab '95.

Also Read: Satluj director Honey Trehan recalls emotional response from Jaswant Singh’s family after watching the film

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