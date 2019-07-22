SHOCKING! Koena Mitra gets six months’ jail in cheque bouncing case

Koena Mitra, the original ‘Saki Saki’ girl, has landed in major trouble. The actress has been in convicted by a metropolitan court and is ordered six months’ jail in cheque bouncing case. As per reports, the actress was asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakh, including interest of Rs 1.64 lakh to model, Poonam Sethi who is also the complainant.

Poonam Sethi, in 2013, had filed a cheque bounced case against Koena Mitra for “want for funds”. While Mitra has denied the allegations, the actress plans to challenge the judgement. Magistrate Ketaki Chavan of Andheri Metropolitan Court rejected the arguments made by Koena Mitra. The actress stated that model Poonam Sethi did not have enough financial capacity to lend her Rs 22 lakh and that she stole her cheques. The magistrate did not accept any of her defenses. The court observed that both contentions were mutually contradictory.

Koena Mitra said that she was framed and that the case was false. Her lawyer could not be present during the final argument and she claimed that her side was not heard and the order was passed without her hearing. She said that she would be challenging the judgement in the higher court and that her lawyers are in the process of appealing.

The case dates back to 2013. The complainant stated that over a period of time, Koena Mitra had borrowed Rs 22 lakh from her. During the repayment of this loan, her cheque of Rs 3 lakh bounced. Poonam Sethi, then, sent a legal notice to Mitra on July 19, 2013, but the actress failed to repay again. Then, on October 10, 2013, Sethi filed a complaint in court.