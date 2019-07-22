Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.07.2019 | 4:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

SHOCKING! Koena Mitra gets six months’ jail in cheque bouncing case

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Koena Mitra, the original ‘Saki Saki’ girl, has landed in major trouble. The actress has been in convicted by a metropolitan court and is ordered six months’ jail in cheque bouncing case. As per reports, the actress was asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakh, including interest of Rs 1.64 lakh to model, Poonam Sethi who is also the complainant.

Poonam Sethi, in 2013, had filed a cheque bounced case against Koena Mitra for “want for funds”. While Mitra has denied the allegations, the actress plans to challenge the judgement. Magistrate Ketaki Chavan of Andheri Metropolitan Court rejected the arguments made by Koena Mitra. The actress stated that model Poonam Sethi did not have enough financial capacity to lend her Rs 22 lakh and that she stole her cheques. The magistrate did not accept any of her defenses. The court observed that both contentions were mutually contradictory.

Koena Mitra said that she was framed and that the case was false. Her lawyer could not be present during the final argument and she claimed that her side was not heard and the order was passed without her hearing. She said that she would be challenging the judgement in the higher court and that her lawyers are in the process of appealing.

The case dates back to 2013. The complainant stated that over a period of time, Koena Mitra had borrowed Rs 22 lakh from her. During the repayment of this loan, her cheque of Rs 3 lakh bounced. Poonam Sethi, then, sent a legal notice to Mitra on July 19, 2013, but the actress failed to repay again. Then, on October 10, 2013, Sethi filed a complaint in court.

ALSO READ: Court orders Koena Mitra to repay Rs. 22 lakh with interest to a friend

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Court extends anticipatory bail period for…

Hrithik Roshan clears air about having a…

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur court…

Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan booked for…

Bollywood actress accuses Aditya Pancholi of…

Aditya Pancholi gets interim relief from…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification