The Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo-starrer Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry was initially scheduled to release on May 29. Four days before its release, the makers announced that the film had been pushed to June 12. They also revealed that the film had been retitled Heer Sara.

SHOCKING: Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry retitled Heer Sara after CBFC objection

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the delay and change in title happened due to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A source told Bollywood Hungama, “A few scenes and themes didn’t seem acceptable to the CBFC’s Examining Committee, which viewed the film. The process took a while, due to which the makers decided to delay the film’s release by two weeks.”

The source further said, “Also, ‘Pondicherry’ was asked to be axed from the title. The CBFC members were of the opinion that the film has certain mature content, which should not be associated with the Union Territory.”

The cut list of Heer Sara mentions that the title of the film was modified. The makers were also told to delete a derogatory word in the second half of the film. Once the modifications were made, the CBFC passed Heer Sara with an ‘A’ certificate on May 29. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 99 minutes and 17 seconds. In other words, Heer Sara is 1 hour, 39 minutes and 17 seconds long.

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, Heer Sara stars Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles, alongside Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve and Nishank Verma in pivotal supporting parts. The film traces an emotional and transformative road journey of two women navigating personal struggles, societal expectations and emotional healing.

The CBFC diktat has raised eyebrows in the industry. An industry insider commented, “Films like The Kashmir Files (2022), The Kerala Story (2023), Udaipur Files (2025) and The Bengal Files (2025) were passed by the CBFC without the makers being asked to change their titles. Agra (2024) and Aligarh (2016) were also released with their original titles. Then why was a sweet, heartfelt film like Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry singled out and made to change its title?”

Also Read: Maanvi Gagroo says her character in Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry is “stubborn, jovial, and someone who sees the world through her rose-tinted glasses”

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