Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.05.2019 | 2:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

SHOCKING! Anurag Kashyap SNAPS at the paps, asks them to see their faces in the mirror and get a life (watch video)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anurag Kashyap is a prolific, cult filmmaker who continues to change the map of the Indian cinema with his work. But currently, he is in the news for not so pleasant reason. He was going up and about the city and happened to visit a clinic. The paps were stationed there, doing their business. Kashyap got upset with them clicking his pictures and he snapped at them.

Not only did he question their profession but also asked them to get a life. He said, “Why are you all at doctor’s clinic? Have you guys got no other job? What kind of job is this? You should take a look at yourself in the mirror. Do something better in life.”

He added, “Don’t you question yourself what sort of job you are doing?”

An angry cameraman put out a video of the same on Instagram and it soon got viral. Take a look at the video.


On the work front, Anurag will present Sacred Games season 2 on Netflix. He also is busy with Saand Ki Aankh with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap ATTACKS Pritish Nandy over the title of his next film

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan makes his television debut…

Taapsee Pannu is upset with Air India,…

Saif Ali Khan’s film, previously titled…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Class of 83 starring Bobby…

Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar's Netflix…

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan to star in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification