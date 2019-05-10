SHOCKING! Anurag Kashyap SNAPS at the paps, asks them to see their faces in the mirror and get a life (watch video)

Anurag Kashyap is a prolific, cult filmmaker who continues to change the map of the Indian cinema with his work. But currently, he is in the news for not so pleasant reason. He was going up and about the city and happened to visit a clinic. The paps were stationed there, doing their business. Kashyap got upset with them clicking his pictures and he snapped at them.

Not only did he question their profession but also asked them to get a life. He said, “Why are you all at doctor’s clinic? Have you guys got no other job? What kind of job is this? You should take a look at yourself in the mirror. Do something better in life.”

He added, “Don’t you question yourself what sort of job you are doing?”

An angry cameraman put out a video of the same on Instagram and it soon got viral. Take a look at the video.



On the work front, Anurag will present Sacred Games season 2 on Netflix. He also is busy with Saand Ki Aankh with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

