Anand Pandit’s mystery thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi titled Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s much awaited film together will be titled Chehre and is all set to go on floors from today in Mumbai. This is the first time that the actors will be coming together for an intriguing mystery thriller produced by Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jaffrey.

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Bazaar and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

Confirming the title and the shoot, Producer Anand Pandit says, “Yes, we are delighted to announce Chehre as the title of the film with Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. We are extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to seeing Mr. Bachchan and Emraan onscreen for the first time!”

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raahgir Yadav with Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Chehre releases on February 21, 2020.

More Pages: Chehre Box Office Collection