SHOCKING: 66 hard disks containing Made In Heaven, Ghost Stories and unreleased footage go missing from Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby office; staffer allegedly sold drives for Rs. 15,000-20,000 each

A major data-theft case has emerged from Tiger Baby Digital LLP, the production house of filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, as many as 66 hard disks containing important production material have allegedly gone missing from the company’s Bandra office. Some of these drives reportedly contained unreleased footage and work-in-progress content, making the matter serious for the production house.

SHOCKING: 66 hard disks containing Made In Heaven, Ghost Stories and unreleased footage go missing from Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby office; staffer allegedly sold drives for Rs. 15,000-20,000 each

The complaint was filed by Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, who works as the executive assistant and HR administrator at the company. Acting on her complaint, the Bandra police registered an FIR against Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan and Ritesh Suresh Shah, a 44-year-old Borivali resident. The police confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that both have been arrested and sent to police custody till May 29.

The issue was discovered on May 21, when the staff needed certain hard disks for ongoing work but could not find them. This led to an internal check of the office storage area. During the inspection, several hard-disk boxes were allegedly found empty and damaged. The company’s records showed that it had an inventory of 119 hard disks, out of which 66 were allegedly missing.

The scale of the missing material has made the case even more alarming. The hard disks reportedly had storage capacities between 16TB and 72TB. They contained raw shooting footage, edited scenes, post-production files, advertisement projects, backups, archival material and completed movie-related data. Some of the content was connected to film and OTT projects, while some was still unreleased.

Investigators have said that Khan allegedly admitted during internal questioning that he stole 24 hard disks over the last five months. These drives were allegedly sold to Shah for Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 each. The police also suspect that some of the hard disks may have later entered the grey market.

The data on the stolen drives reportedly included material linked to projects such as Made In Heaven and Ghost Stories, along with advertisement campaigns for beauty and digital-content companies.

The police are now trying to find out whether the data was copied, accessed, transferred or leaked before the drives disappeared. Cyber experts may be asked to examine if any of the material has been circulated online or misused.

Meanwhile, investigators are also checking whether any other employee had a role in the matter. However, officials have not reached any conclusion on that aspect yet.

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