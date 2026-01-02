Javed Akhtar to take legal action against makers of a fake video showing him embracing Islam: “I won’t let it slide”

Writer-thinker-poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has repeatedly reiterated he is an atheist. Now, a mischievous, hugely damaging video showing Javed Akhtar wearing a cap and embracing Islam has surfaced on the internet.

And Javed saab is not amused. “Who does all this? Yeh log kaun hai (who are these people)? They must be taught a lesson. Religious belief is a very personal matter. It is a private equation between Man and God. It is especially inviolable when one doesn’t have a relationship with God. I don’t. So who are you to make up an equation between me and the Creator?”

Javed saab has taken a decision to take stern legal action against the perpetrators of this unauthorized video. “We often allow such mischief—and that’s a mild word, it’s much more deleterious—to slide from sight. That’s wrong. It only encourages the troublemakers to get bolder. I won’t let it slide.”

